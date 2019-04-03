|
Willie Emile Andras Jr., 70, passed away surrounded by his family at 10:55 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019. Born March 23, 1949, he was a native and resident of Thibodaux.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday, April 6, at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church. Memorial mass will begin at noon at the church.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Richard Andras; daughter, Renee Chiasson and husband, Jacob; grandchildren, Mason Guillot, Allie Guillot, and Colton Chiasson; father-in-law, Emile Richard; brothers, Michael Andras and Brian Andras; and sisters, Gwen Reulet and Cheryl Thomas.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Willie Andras, Sr. and Tina Ordoyne Andras; and mother-in-law, Doris Richard.
Willie was a Vietnam Veteran, who served proudly in the United States Army from July 1969 to July 1971.
He retired from John Deere and enjoyed traveling, showing Corvettes with his wife and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019