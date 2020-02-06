Home

Willie James Garner Sr.

Willie James Garner Sr. Obituary
Willie James Garner Sr., 77, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gibson, passed away peacefully at 7:27 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Beulah Baptist Church, 5544 N. Bayou Black Drive in Gibson. Burial will follow in Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Etta Dean Showers Garner; sons, Willie Garner Jr., Donald Garner (Stephanie), Walter Garner (Stephanie), Clyde Washington (LaToya), and Brandon Beauty; daughter, La Shawn Gaither (Samuel, III.); 14 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Luscious Garner Jr. (Shirley); and sisters, Antoinette Garner, Doris G. Harrell, Cynthia G. Allen, and Shelia Garner.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earlean and Luscious J. Garner Sr.; and brother, Reginald Garner.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
