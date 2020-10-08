1/1
Willie Johnson
Willie Johnson
New Orleans - Willie Johnson departed this life on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at University Medical Center, New Orleans, LA. He was 70, a native of Baton Rouge, LA and a resident of Labadieville, LA. Visitation on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Visitation on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at St. Phillip Baptist Church, Labadieville, LA from 9:00am to religious services at 11:00am. Burial in the church Cemetery. Survived by his wife, Yolanda Johnson; 3 step-children, Susan (Wilfred) Johnson, Kirkland Smith and Strickland (Donna) Smith; his mother, Viola Smith; 5 sisters, Bessie Patterson, Sandra (Julius) Powell, Linda Faye (John) Young, Louise Smith and Mary Smith; 1 brother, Louis (Kathy) Smith; 9 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 1 great- great grandchild; 1 brother in law, Nathaniel Monroe whom he called his son; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his father, Nelson Taylor; 1 brother, Freddie Johnson; 1 sister, Monica Smith; mother in law, Mary H. Richard. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1; Napoleonville, LA. 70390. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

Published in Houma Today from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
