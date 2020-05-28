|
Willie Kevin Carter, Jr. departed this life on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. He was 59, a native and resident of Belle Rose.
A private funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945 in Donaldsonville. Burial will follow in Virginia Baptist Church Cemetery.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 28 to May 29, 2020