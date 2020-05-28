Home

Willie Kevin Carter, Jr. Obituary
Willie Kevin Carter, Jr. departed this life on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. He was 59, a native and resident of Belle Rose.

A private funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945 in Donaldsonville. Burial will follow in Virginia Baptist Church Cemetery.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 28 to May 29, 2020
