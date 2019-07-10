|
Willie Mae "Billie" Babin Foret, 78, nurturing mother and treasured Meme', earned her angel wings on July 8, 2019, with her loving family at her side.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral services on Friday, July 12 at St. Mary's Nativity Church. Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m., with burial in the church cemetery.
Billie is survived by her children; Drucilla "Dru" and Veronica Foret and Dwayne (Shannon) Foret; grandchildren Brady Foret-Chiasson, Courtney (Spencer) Jones and Chloe Foret; brother Daniel "Danny" Babin and sister-in-law Mildred "Millie" Foret.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Dewey J. Foret and parents, Willie "Bill" Babin and Nettie Baye Babin.
She loved her family more than life itself, and now Billie and Dewey are together forever in Heaven.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 10 to July 11, 2019