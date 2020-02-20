Home

Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 872-1357
Willie Mae (Brown) Robertson

Willie Mae (Brown) Robertson Obituary
Willie Mae Brown Robertson, 79, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gray, passed away peacefully at 11:23 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. Mark Baptist Church, 1914 W. Main St. in Gray. Burial will follow in Halfway Cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Ronald Robertson; daughter, Evelyn Robertson; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Delores Brown; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Robertson; parents, Felton and Evelyn Walker Brown; great-grandchild, Le'Ann Hawkins; brothers, Chester Antoine, Charlie, Lemuel and Randolph Brown; sisters, Rosia Bell Brown and Pearl Adams; paternal grandparents, Randolph and Evelene Brown; maternal grandparents, Lemuel and Elmira Walker; and grandson-in-law, Binel Gasery, III.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
