Willis Joseph "Bay" LeBoeuf, 87, a native and resident of Chauvin, La., died peacefully at his home on Friday, May 1, 2020, at 8:10 a.m. A private service will be held for immediate family only on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Chauvin Funeral Home of Houma, with a private Christian burial to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
He is survived by his loving children, a son, James LeBoeuf, and companion Kellie Ledet; and four daughters, Margaret LeBoeuf and companion Edward Authement, Julie Andrews and husband John Andrews, Faye LeBoeuf, and Maria Pitre and husband John Pitre; his grandchildren, Scotty Foret, Brian Foret Jr., Katrina Foret, Darron White Jr., Becky White, James LeBoeuf Jr., Angie Savoy, Jesse LeBoeuf, Kourtney Pitre and Logan Pitre; and many great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren and step-great-great grandchildren, whom he so dearly loved and cherished. Among them, he is also survived by his siblings, Euralee Neil and Francis LeBoeuf.
He was preceded in death by his bride of almost 70 years, Wilda "Teetsie" Lyons LeBoeuf; his loving parents, William LeBoeuf Sr. and Lela Duplantis LeBoeuf, his siblings, David "Blanc" LeBoeuf Sr. and William "B-Boy" LeBoeuf Jr., Lucy Mae LeBoeuf; and his precious baby grandson, Corey John White.
He was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was a hard-working man who always loved the outdoors and his family came above all. He serviced the oil field, the community, the seafood industry and the State of Louisiana's levee system throughout his life. He did unto others as our Lord proclaimed. He was an amazing and caring brother, husband, father, brother and friend to so many. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 3 to May 4, 2020