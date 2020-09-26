Willis Jules Bonvillain, Jr.

Willis Jules Bonvillain, Jr., 81, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, September 25th, 2020 at 7:00 PM surrounded by loved ones. He was born on March 30, 1939 to the late Willis Jules Bonvillain, Sr. and Gertrude George Bonvillain of Thibodaux, LA.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 8:30 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

He was the beloved husband of Bonnie Bonvillain whom he was married to for 10 years and father of Sharon Bonvillain Theriot (Walt), Lynn Bonvillain and Beth Bonvillain Rowland (Todd). He is survived by six grandchildren, Dr. Sarah Beth Mehl Theriot (Steven), Kathryn Ann Theriot Maus (J.B.), Annelise Bonvillain, Madison Rowland, Evan Rowland, Caroline Rowland and one great grandson, Gabriel Bonvillain; 4 step sons, Jimmy Toloudis (Marga), Kip Toloudis (Wendy), Todd Toloudis (Cindy), Scott Toloudis (Anne), numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is also survived by two younger brothers, Freddie James Bonvillain (Carol) and George Philip Bonvillain (Donna).

He is preceded in death by his parents, Willis Jules Bonvillain, Sr. and Gertrude George Bonvillain and younger brother, Charles Albert Bonvillain.

He loved his family dearly and each one held a special place in his heart. He was extremely proud of all of his grandchildren and their accomplishments. He adored his wife, Bonnie, who always took very good care of him. They loved one another dearly. One of their great shared passions was their love of travel and bus trips. Over the past 10 years, they traveled to San Diego, New York, Canada, Atlanta, Vermont and the East Coast. Their favorite place to vacation was Orange Beach. Willis was a 1957 graduate of Thibodaux High School where he played on the football team.

In 1957 he enlisted with the United States Marine Corps where he served with pride and honor for 3 years. He was stationed on the USS Ticonderoga (CV-14), in California and the Philippines for 1 year. He was very patriotic and had a great love for his country, proudly displaying the American flag and sharing this passion with neighbors, family and friends. Another great life passion of his was working out at the gym, Thibodaux Physical Therapy. He enjoyed frequenting the gym 5 times a week even at 81 years old. He shared this passion with his daughters when they were young, which inspired them to value the importance of physical fitness as a way of life.

Willis enjoyed a successful 42 year career in sales and operations in the oilfield. He was very passionate about his work, embodied a strong work ethic and savored every opportunity it afforded him to bring a smile or get a laugh from those he came in contact with day to day.

Willis left a permanent imprint on his family and friends and his absence will be felt by all. He leaves a profound void within the hearts of his family and friends. Indisputably he will be missed dearly. He will always be remembered his fun loving nature, strong work ethic, sense of humor, contagious smile and laughter. Willis's light may have been extinguished for the world; it will never stop shining in our hearts.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



