Wilma Ann Marcel Luke

Wilma Ann Marcel Luke, 79, a native of Houma and resident of Dulac, departed her life peacefully on Sept. 6, 2020.

Visitation will be held at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue on Friday, Sept. 11; from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, with the funeral service to start at noon. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Patrick Luke and wife Samantha, Darrell Luke Sr. and wife Lena, and Sidney Luke Jr.; and daughter-in-law, Cheryl Luke (wife of the late Errol Luke); sisters, Delores LeBouef, Geraldine Hebert, and Thelma Ledet; grandchildren, Kevin, Patrice, Angel, Darrell Jr., Paige, Heather, Amber, and Jacob Luke Sr.; and great-grandchildren, Aniya, Jacorey, Aiden, Carter, Aaliyah, Kyren, Carlyn, Derricka Lee, Derriana, Jacob Jr., Branson, Bryson, Lamyrah, Amarie and Mannie.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Luke Sr.; son, Errol Luke; mother, Wilma Dupre; father, Joseph Marcel; and brother, Joseph Marcel Jr.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
