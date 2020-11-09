1/1
Wilma Bourdreaux
Houma - Wilma Rodrigue Boudreaux, 85, a native of Pointe-aux-Chenes and resident of Houma passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020.
Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home in Houma on Wednesday, November 11th from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. with burial to follow in Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Mary (Kenny) Fisher, Michael (Ruth) Boudreaux, Marlene (Doug) Jewell, Darlene (Donald) Landry and Deborah Boudreaux; brothers, Roy Rodrigue, Junius Rodrigue and Ray Rodrigue; sisters, Velma Bourg, Hilda LeBouef and Thelma Picou; grandchildren, Angie, Allen, Wilfred "Freddie", Blaine, Amanda, Christopher, Tara, Chelsea, Heather, Toni, Corey, Bryan, Kaz, Sadie, Daniel and Ginny; 31 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willis Boudreaux; parents, Wallace, Sr. and Agnes Rodrigue; son, Paul Boudreaux; great-grandson, Trevor Blanchard; brothers, Wallace Rodrigue, Jr. and Lawrence Bouquet.
Wilma was a life member of The United Veterans League of Houma. She loved playing Bingo, lottery and visiting casinos.
Falgout Funeral home entrusted with arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Home
211 Westside Boulevard
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 876-5442
