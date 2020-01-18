|
|
Wilma McNaughton, 80, passed away at home in Nevada surrounded by love on Jan. 9, 2020. Originally a native of Rayville, La., she relocated when young to live and work in Houma where she became an elementary school teacher in the public school system and was voted Teacher of the Year multiple times. She returned to college to receive her master's degree from Nicholls and became an assistant principal, then finally a full principal at East Houma Elementary. When she returned to college in the 80s, besides education she also studied computer science because she was convinced that computers in the classroom would be the wave of the future. She was so prescient in that regard and was instrumental in first bringing computers and technology into her classroom, the old Apples with the floppy discs. She loved children and helped countless students throughout her life. After retirement she relocated to live with her daughter and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Stella Tower of Rayville, La., and also by her son James "Jim" McNaughton of Houma.
She is survived by her daughter and two grandchildren, Liz, Ptolemy and Evangeline Linden.
She enjoyed reading, fishing, gardening, LSU and Saints football, Jeopardy and loved when people panicked and gave stupid answers on Wheel of Fortune...we howled together. She had a wonderful sense of humor. My mom was the best mom, best grandmother, best teacher, best principal and best friend.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020