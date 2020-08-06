1/1
Wilman Curole
Wilman "Bobby" Curole, 93, a native and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off, with burial following in the Church Cemetery.

Mr. Bobby is survived by his wife of 71 years Dolores S. Curole; son, Ralph Curole (Mary); grandchildren, Kris C. Hymel (Chris) and Benjamin Curole (Karen); and great-grandchildren, Caroline, Cooper, and Emma Hymel.

Mr. Curole was preceded in death by his son, Kelly J. Curole; parents, Gaffie and Odalie Curole; and siblings, Jessie "June" Curole, Warren "Black" Curole, Juanita C. Callais, Rowena Curole, and Welton Curole.

He was a Navy Veteran of World War II.

Mr. Bobby's family would like to thank the staff of Lady of the Sea Home Health, Lady of the Sea Hospital, Journey Hospice, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and all our family and friends for their generous support and prayers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Sacred Heart Catholic Church Vacation Bible School Program 15300 West Main St., Cut Off, LA 70345.

Services by Falgout Funeral Home Galliano.


Published in Houma Today from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Home
17330 West Main Street
Galliano, LA 70354
(985) 632-6112
