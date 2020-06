Wilmer "Jap" Caillouet, 84, a native and resident of Mathews, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020.



Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Victory Life Church in Lockport, LA. Religious services will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday.



He is survived by his son, Thomas Caillouet; daughters, Tanya Norwood (Joseph), and Trudy Billiot (companion, Angie); brothers, Ronald Caillouet (Peggy); sisters, Thelma Quatrevingt (Junius), and Pamela "Tetaunt" Danos (Gilbert); brother-in-law, Shelby Dufrene; grandchildren, Derrick Orgeron (Amanda), Kayla Doucet (Dennis) and April Orgeron (Jordan); and great-grandchildren, Blakelyn, Redding, Connor and Hayes.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Margie Sevin Caillouet; parents, Sidney Sr. and Eve Caillouet; son-in-law, Elmo Orgeron; brothers, Wilbert, Malcolm and Sidney Caillouet Jr.; sister, Theresa Dufrene; and great granddaughter, Kinley Orgeron.



Jap was a U.S. Navy veteran. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family.



Arrangements by Falgout Funeral Home.



