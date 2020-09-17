1/1
Wilson Joseph "Nookie" Andras Jr.
Wilson "Nookie" Joseph Andras, Jr.
Labadieville - Wilson "Nookie" Joseph Andras, Jr., 75, a native and resident of Labadieville, LA passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020.
A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Landry's Funeral Home, Labadieville, LA from 8:30am until 10:45am. A funeral mass will follow at St. Philomena Catholic Church at 11:00am.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Charlene Benoit Andras; two sons, Kerry Andras and wife, Sandy, and Quentin Andras; grandchildren, Andy Andras, Laila Andras, Kelsey Williams, Tiffany LeBlanc, Brittany Guidry, and Kristen Gaudet; great-grandchildren, Kayden, Rider, Aubrie, Marlee, Tucker, Sophia, and Jesse; mother, Rosa Mae Andras; and siblings, Deanna, Linda, Judy, Faye, Mary, Mona, and Alan.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wilson Joseph Andras, Sr.; brother, Jason Andras; great-grandson, Jordan Savoie.
Online condolences can be given at www.landrysfuneralhome.com
Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today on Sep. 17, 2020.
