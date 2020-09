Wilson "Nookie" Joseph Andras, Jr.Labadieville - Wilson "Nookie" Joseph Andras, Jr., 75, a native and resident of Labadieville, LA passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020.A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Landry's Funeral Home, Labadieville, LA from 8:30am until 10:45am. A funeral mass will follow at St. Philomena Catholic Church at 11:00am.He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Charlene Benoit Andras; two sons, Kerry Andras and wife, Sandy, and Quentin Andras; grandchildren, Andy Andras, Laila Andras, Kelsey Williams, Tiffany LeBlanc, Brittany Guidry, and Kristen Gaudet; great-grandchildren, Kayden, Rider, Aubrie, Marlee, Tucker, Sophia, and Jesse; mother, Rosa Mae Andras; and siblings, Deanna, Linda, Judy, Faye, Mary, Mona, and Alan.He was preceded in death by his father, Wilson Joseph Andras, Sr.; brother, Jason Andras; great-grandson, Jordan Savoie.Online condolences can be given at www.landrysfuneralhome.com Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.