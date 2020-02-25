|
Wilver J. Trosclair, 94, a native and resident of Chackbay, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 8:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Chackbay. The burial will follow in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery in Thibodaux.
He is survived by his children, Natalie Morvant, Jackie Perque, Steve Trosclair, Marylynn Clement, Beverly Benoit, Ruth Rodrigue, Patsy Long, Rickey Trosclair, Keith Trosclair, Tammy Ledet, Miriam Zeringue and Michelle Peltier; 26 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Thelma Morvant, Audrey Morvant and Joyce Clement.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 75 years, Esther Allemand Trosclair; daughter, Carolyn Trosclair Naquin; grandson, Troy Trosclair; great-grandson, Blaine Cheramie; parents, Valcor Trosclair and Ella Chiasson Trosclair; siblings, Rena Adams, Dorothy Legendre and Raymond Trosclair; and sons-in-law, Charles Morvant, Leo Perque, Ronald Benoit, Ecton Rodrigue, and Earl Matherne.
Wilver was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother and friend. He was an avid hunter, gardener and loved family gatherings. He was a World War II Veteran. He served as an usher at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church in Chackbay and would always welcome his friends wherever he went. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020