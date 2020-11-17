1/1
Winnie Foret Babin
Winnie Foret Babin, 94, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020.
Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home, in Raceland, on Saturday, November 21st from 9 am until 10:30 am. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary's Nativity Catholic Church at 11 am with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Winnie is survived by her daughters, Diana Griffin (Roland), Adrella Detiveaux (Phillip); 6 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Windom Foret; sister, Quida Danos and companion, Wilfred Degruise.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Darris Babin; parents, Moise and Alexina Foret; daughter, Betty Babin; sister, Ruby Gervais and half-brother, Sidney Richard.
Falgout Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Falgout Funeral Home
NOV
21
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Nativity Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Home
3838 Louisiana 1
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-5261
