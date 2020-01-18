|
|
Winona Thibodaux Graham, 84, a native and resident of Thibodaux, peacefully departed this life Saturday, January 11, 2020. She enjoyed traveling, visiting with family and friends, and going on casino trips.
Winona is survived by John and Angie Graham, Lonnie and Christine Graham, and Jason and Kristy Graham; and five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin A. Graham; parents, Leonard and Orestilia Thibodaux; brothers, Leonard and Ernest Thibodaux; and sisters, Earline Hebert and Frances Morvant.
She chose to donate her body to the LSU Health School of Medicine Bureau of Anatomical Services. As per her wishes, no services are to be held.
Special thanks to Pickle and the staff of Thibodaux St. Joseph Hospice.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020