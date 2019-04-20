Services Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma 5899 Hwy 311 Houma , LA 70360 (985) 868-2536 For more information about Winston Sawyer Resources More Obituaries for Winston Sawyer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Winston L. "Doc" Sawyer

Obituary Condolences Flowers Winston L. "Doc" Sawyer, a resident of Bourg, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his own home Wednesday April 10, 2019 at the age of 77.

Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. with memorial service in his honor to begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23 at First Baptist Church of Houma. Friends may call at the church from 9 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery in Bourg.

Winston is survived by his loving wife of nearly 52 years, Cheryl Malbrough Sawyer; and their five children, Darryl Brett Sawyer of Baton Rouge, Angela Rene' Sawyer Morgan and husband, Joey of Shreveport, Rebecca Lynn Sawyer Ball Boudreaux and her husband, Jason of Paducah, Kentucky, Kevin Mitchell Sawyer and companion, Candice Tarentino of Needville, Texas, and Patrick Craig Sawyer and companion, Courtney Dupre of Houma; as well as his sister, Linda Dianne Sawyer Bryant and her son, Brannon Heath Bryant; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Michael Alan, Mason Christopher, Madison Jane Ball, Blake Mitchell, Kaylee Arlene Sawyer and their half-sister, Zoey Hazel Sawyer Tarentino, Ridley Joel, Aurelia Jolie Morgan, Ryleigh Quinn Swyer, Althea Grace (Allie), Eliscia Ann (Ellie) and Peter Joseph Boudreaux; and one great-grandchild, Caiden Allen Chouest.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Pearl Iduma Moody Sawyer and Lamar Anderson Sawyer; his sister, Opal Sawyer Battle; brother, William Eugene Sawyer; and brothers-in-law, Michael Glenn Bryant and Freddie Battle.

He was raised in Beaumont and Columbia, Mississippi. After completing high school and a semester at Pearl River Junior College, he joined the Air Force and spent four years touring Europe as a member of the 727th tactical control squadron, where he set up radar towers at every airbase where he was stationed. He also served nine months in the Dominican Republic during an uprising there.

When his tour of duty was over, he lived and worked briefly in Mobile and Huntsville, Alabama where he worked for General Electric. On the advice of his cousin he applied and was hired by Halliburton which was why he came to Houma in July of 1966. After one and a half years, he switched to Getty Oil Co. where he started out his career of 31 years as a compressor operator and was quickly promoted to assistant supervisor prior to Texaco, and later Chevron, purchase of the company. Later his position required him to work out of Harvey to inspect and provide cathodic protection for needed repairs. His area was of charge includes Orange, Texas and South Louisiana up to Rosemont, Mississippi. He retired early in his career on April 1, 1999.

Winston was very active in his younger years, enjoying fishing, hunting, camping with his family and making a garden.

He was a very devoted Baptist serving as chairman of the Deacons at Christ Baptist Church for a number of years. He later went on several mission trips with other members of First Baptist Church. He helped to build Covenant Christian Academy at First Baptist Church of Houma.

He will be lovingly missed by family and friends alike.

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center for their quick response to Winston's immediate needs and was met with compassion and care. We would also like to thank the staff at St. Joseph Hospice for their information and care.

