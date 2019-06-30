Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Woney Le Blanc
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Woney Lee Hebert Le Blanc

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Woney Lee Hebert Le Blanc Obituary
Woney Lee Hebert Le Blanc, 80, a native of Raceland and a resident of Lockport, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Raceland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Guy Le Blanc.

She was preceded in death by her father, Tony Hebert; mother and stepfather, Lucille and Walter Allemand and sisters, Dolores Watts and Ann Trillet.

She was a member of American Legion Ladies Auxiliary of Raceland and a 1958 graduate of Raceland High School.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 30 to July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.