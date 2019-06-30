|
|
Woney Lee Hebert Le Blanc, 80, a native of Raceland and a resident of Lockport, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Raceland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Guy Le Blanc.
She was preceded in death by her father, Tony Hebert; mother and stepfather, Lucille and Walter Allemand and sisters, Dolores Watts and Ann Trillet.
She was a member of American Legion Ladies Auxiliary of Raceland and a 1958 graduate of Raceland High School.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 30 to July 1, 2019