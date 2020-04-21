Home

Wyatt Odom

Wyatt "Boogie" Odom, 10, a native and resident of Lockport, gained his angel wings on April 20, 2020.

He is survived by his mother, Miranda Adams; step-father, Michael Miguez; sister, Trinity Miguez; grandparents, Danny and Mary; uncles, Daniel and Kevin Adams; aunts, Andrea and Rachel Adams; and his beloved cousins.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Dudley and Lucille Adams and Tessie Walker-Chauvin.

Wyatt loved watching football, Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. His smile lit up even the darkest of rooms. His heart was as big as his smile.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
