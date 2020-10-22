Wyatt Paul Savoie

Erath - Wyatt Paul Savoie, 63, a native of Houma and resident of Erath, Louisiana passed away on October 20, 2020.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 12:00 pm. The burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery in Houma, Louisiana.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Roslyn Songe Savoie; son, Jude Paul Savoie (Abby); mother, Sylvia Falgout Savoie; brothers, Eric Savoie (Sally), James Savoie, and Matt Savoie (Krista); sisters, Marie Brunet (Ivy), Lorrie Scranton (Joe), Kimberly Hebert (Brad); granddaughter, Celeste Jane Savoie.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Anthony Savoie.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.



