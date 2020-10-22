1/1
Wyatt Paul Savoie
Erath - Wyatt Paul Savoie, 63, a native of Houma and resident of Erath, Louisiana passed away on October 20, 2020.
A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 12:00 pm. The burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery in Houma, Louisiana.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Roslyn Songe Savoie; son, Jude Paul Savoie (Abby); mother, Sylvia Falgout Savoie; brothers, Eric Savoie (Sally), James Savoie, and Matt Savoie (Krista); sisters, Marie Brunet (Ivy), Lorrie Scranton (Joe), Kimberly Hebert (Brad); granddaughter, Celeste Jane Savoie.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Anthony Savoie.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
OCT
24
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
