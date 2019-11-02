|
|
Wydell Michael "Mike" Misshore was born on Nov. 24, 1959, and passed away on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.
Mike, as he was known by all, was a co-owner of Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home in New Orleans and Houma, and Terrebonne Funeral Home in Houma, where he was a licensed funeral director for over 38 years.
Son of the late Joseph O. Misshore Jr. and the late Marjorie Martel Misshore. Father of Michael Alan Misshore. Former husband of Angela Hayes Misshore. Brother of Belva Misshore Pichon, Joseph O. Misshore III, and the late Cathy Elizabeth Misshore. Uncle of Kathleen Elizabeth Pichon, Kristine Marie Pichon, Matthew Gabriel Pichon and Stephen Paul Martel Pichon. Brother-in-Law of Walter G. Pichon III. Grandson of the late Joseph O. Misshore Sr. and the late Maude Vandage Misshore, and the late Walter Joseph Martel and the late Belva Girouard Martel. Nephew of Dorothy Martel Labat. Great-grand-nephew to the late Mrs. Gertrude Pocte Geddes Willis. Cousin of Carla Labat Dines, Lori Labat, Yancey Labat, Cecilia Perkins Hardin, Amaralize and Iris Dejoie, Lynn Hardin Foster, Oscar Foster and Joseph Hardin III. Godson to Walter King and the late Delores Dunn Francis. Godfather to Kathleen Elizabeth Pichon and Tiffany Compass Woodfin.
Also survived by his family at Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home and Terrebonne Funeral Home; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Relatives and friends of the family, priests and parishioners of St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church (formerly Holy Ghost Catholic Church), employees of Gertrude Geddes Willis and Terrebonne Funeral Homes, former employees of Gertrude Geddes Willis Life Insurance Company, Crescent City Funeral Directors and Morticians Association, New Orleans Embalmers Association, Louisiana Funeral Directors and Morticians Association, Louisiana State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors, Louisiana Funeral Directors Association, Just for Fun Bowling League, Southern Impact Bowling Club, and St. Augustine Class of 1977 and Alumni are invited to attend the visitation from 8:30 to 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4 at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, 2015 Louisiana Ave., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Msgr. John Cisewski Pastor and Reverend Howard Byrd, S.S.J. Celebrants.
Interment will be at St. Louis Cemetery #3, 3421 Esplanade Avenue in New Orleans.
In lieu of florals, donations should be made to St. Augustine High School 2600 A. P. Tureaud Ave. New Orleans, LA. 70119.
Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019