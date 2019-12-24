Home

Xavier Andre' Jackson

Xavier Andre' Jackson Obituary
Xavier Andre' Jackson, 19, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houston, TX, passed away on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 6775 West Park Avenue in Houma. Burial will follow in Christ Baptist Cemetery.

He is survived by his parents, Jessica A. Jackson (Johnny Lawson) and Belvin McKinley; brother, Belv'yon Jackson; sisters, Beljaneke Ross, Zahara, Zohriel and Zariel Lawson; stepbrother, Johnny Lawson Jr.; grandmother, Denise Andrea Jackson; and godmother, Sherkendra Short.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Jaylen Jackson; cousin, Shad Stevenson; and great-grandmother, Eva Lewis.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
