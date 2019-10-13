Houma Today Obituaries
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Yvette Boudreaux
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
Yvette Marie Guidry Boudreaux

Yvette Marie Guidry Boudreaux Obituary
Yvette Marie Guidry Boudreaux, age 83, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation on Monday, Oct. 14 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 5 until 9 p.m. Visitation will resume Tuesday, Oct. 15 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church from 9 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial, officiated by Father Paul Birdsall, will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2.

Yvette is survived by her son, Milton L. Boudreaux III and wife Dianne; daughter Rhonda B. LeBeouf and husband Bryan; granddaughter Kandice B. Francis and husband Ray; great-granddaughter Kenzi R. Francis; three step-grandchildren, Niki LeBeouf, Brad LeBeouf and Ricky Dyson and wife Theresa; two step-great-grandchildren, Cali and Brody Dyson; and her beloved dog and best friend, Marley Rae.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Milton L. "Mitty" Boudreaux Jr.; parents Anthony Joseph and Argentine Chaisson Guidry; sisters Ruth G. Landry and husband Bert, and Dolly G. Poiencot and husband Mac.

Yvette was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by all who were blessed to know her.

She enjoyed camping, reading and playing cards. She was a member of Crusin' Cajuns Camping Club.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Dr. Genevieve Maronge, Dr. Blakely Kute, and Dr. Chris Berry, the staff of Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center at TGMC, Divinity Home Health, Journey Hospice, and her sitter, Margaret with KSI Companion Care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center at TGMC or St. Bernadette Catholic School.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019
