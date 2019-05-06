Home

Yvonne Ann Roddy

Yvonne Ann Roddy Obituary
Yvonne Ann Roddy, 93, of Chauvin, passed away on May 4, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 until 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 9 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the church.

Burial will take place in the St. Joseph Cemetery in Chauvin.

She is survived by her sons, Verl J. Roddy, Kearney J. Roddy, Preston J. Roddy Jr., and Faron M Roddy; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Preston J. Roddy Sr.; parents, Elie Pierre Ledet and Evella Lirette Ledet; son, Lynn P. Roddy; sisters, Burnette Boudreaux, and Vie Ledet Domangue; and brothers, Leland Ledet, Eurge Ledet, Leonard Ledet, Aljean Ledet, and Ira J. Ledet.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 6 to May 7, 2019
