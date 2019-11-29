Home

Yvonne Guillot Crochet

Yvonne Guillot Crochet Obituary
Yvonne Guillot Crochet, 83, a resident of Lafayette and a native of Thibodaux, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.

Visitation was held from 8 a.m. to the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, at Thibodaux Funeral Home of Thibodaux, followed by burial in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Sterling James Crochet; daughters, Hilda "Dee" English, Debra C. Kern, and Sandra C. Thibodaux; brother, Harry Guillot; sister, Louise Foret; nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by husband, Sterling Joseph Crochet; parents, Herbert Guillot and Hilda Ordoine Guillot; son, Robert Paul Crochet; brothers, Antoine Elie, Adelie Guillot; and sisters, Elise Adams, Lucille Boudreaux and Marguerite Verna Gaudet.

The family wishes to thanks the physicians and staff of Camelot of Broussard, La.

Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
