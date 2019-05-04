Yvonne LeCompte Thibodaux, age 93, a native of Montegut and resident of Houma, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.



Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation at Annunziata Catholic Church on Monday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the Holy Rosary Cemetery.



She is survived by her sons, Robert Thibodaux and Donald Thibodaux (Melanie); daughters, Pamela Gauthreaux (Michael), Janet "Angel" Babin (Mark) and Eileen "Lou" Pontiff; grandchildren, Julie Gauthreaux (Jamie), Brandon Babin (Kami), Bradley Babin (Elizabeth), Christopher Pontiff(Alexandra), Benjamin Pontiff, Katie Thibodaux and Kensey Thibodaux; great-grandchildren, Chandler Scott, Emma Babin, Brant Babin, Patrick Babin, Hudson Babin, William Babin and Andrew Pontiff; step-grandchildren, Christina Lindsey and Robin Holt; step great-grandchildren, Jasmine Holt and Roman Genorose; and daughter-in-law, Anita Thibodaux.



Yvonne was preceded in death by her husband, Harold L. Thibodaux; her parents, Wilfed LeCompte and Nora Cunningham LeCompte; son, Clark Thibodaux; brother, Francis LeCompte Sr.; sisters, Claudia Naquin, Isabelle Adams, Rosalie Luke and Maud LeCompte.



She was a resident of the Homestead Assisted Living in Houma for the past 10 years. She enjoyed daily bingo, craft workshops and special celebrations sponsored by the Homestead. She was a devout Catholic. She was a retired administrative assistant for Texaco, Inc. and the Terrebonne Parish School Board. Throughout her life, she was a dedicated volunteer for Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, 4-H Clubs, Homemaker Clubs and Altar Society. Her hobbies included sewing, arts and crafts, needlework and cooking.



The family extends their deepest thanks and sincere appreciation to the staff, caregivers and residents of the Homestead and medical caregivers of Haydel Memorial Hospice in Houma for their heartfelt care and support as Yvonne, our Mom and Maw, journeyed to her eternal home.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 4 to May 6, 2019