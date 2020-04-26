|
Yvonne Marie Pellegrin Wilson, age 93, lovingly known as "Teetsy," passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was a lifelong resident of Houma and parishioner of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church.
Teetsy is survived by her children, Linda (Randy) Williams, Carr (Rosalind "Chicky" Dockery) Wilson and Tom (Judy Webre) Wilson; granddaughters, Kelly (Matt) Gavin, Amy Lizabeth Wilson and Randi Lyn Williams (David Joshua Crowfoot); six great-grandsons, Jeffrey, William, Oliver, Dylan, Andrew, and Jack; and one great-granddaughter, Eloise.
She is also survived by her brother, Ray (Dianne) Pellegrin.
Teetsy was preceded in death by her husband, Carr E. Wilson Jr.; parents, Arthur and Lorina Leonard Pellegrin; father and mother-in-law, Tom and Olive Theriot Duplantis; and her sisters, Genevieve Hedspeth and Sylvia Boudreaux.
Teetsy was a kind and gentle lady who lived the motto, "Cleanliness is next to godliness." She was soft spoken and loved by all who knew her. Teetsy graduated as Salutatorian from Terrebonne High School in 1946. Yvonne and Carr married in 1948 and were together for 66 years. While raising their three children, Yvonne worked 16 years for the Terrebonne Parish School District as a school secretary, secretary to the superintendent and was "head accountant" in the Bookkeeping Department, a time when records were handwritten.
Yvonne loved to sew and belonged to The Homemakers' Club. She also loved working in her yard, which is evidenced by the lovely azaleas surrounding her home. She and Carr owned and managed Van Avenue Trailer Park.
Teetsy and Carr loved to travel with friends and family. They made many family camping trips around the United States with their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. They loved Disney World. Family was the center of Yvonne's world. She loved cooking and did so often and well, especially around the holidays and when granddaughters visited. She was famous for her red velvet and German chocolate cakes that she and Linda baked every year. Family gatherings were a regular event around the Wilson household; many lifelong and loving memories were shared around their table.
The family wishes to extend love and gratitude to her caregivers: Dawn, Dorell, April, Yvonne, Bobbie, Diana and Judy, who lovingly cared for her in her home; and to the Haydel Memorial Hospice for their loving care of Yvonne in her final days.
Due to the recent health concerns and the restriction in accordance with limited gatherings, the funeral service for Yvonne will be held privately by the immediate family.
The family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020