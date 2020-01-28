|
Yvonne Marie Rodrigue, 68, a native and resident of Chackbay, passed away on Jan. 24, 2020.
A memorial visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until memorial service at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Thibodaux.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elus Paul and Stella Marie Rodrigue.
Yvonne had several places of employment; the most meaningful for 15 years was the Historical Research Center with the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux.
Gratitude and thanksgiving to all who extended love and assistance to Yvonne along her journey of life. She was a kind, humble and loving individual, who will be missed by those whose lives she touched.
Yvonne donated her body to science in hope that she would continue to contribute to the good of humanity even after her death.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020