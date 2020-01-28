Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thibodaux Funeral Home
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 446-8826
Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne Rodrigue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne Marie Rodrigue

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yvonne Marie Rodrigue Obituary
Yvonne Marie Rodrigue, 68, a native and resident of Chackbay, passed away on Jan. 24, 2020.

A memorial visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until memorial service at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Thibodaux.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elus Paul and Stella Marie Rodrigue.

Yvonne had several places of employment; the most meaningful for 15 years was the Historical Research Center with the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux.

Gratitude and thanksgiving to all who extended love and assistance to Yvonne along her journey of life. She was a kind, humble and loving individual, who will be missed by those whose lives she touched.

Yvonne donated her body to science in hope that she would continue to contribute to the good of humanity even after her death.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yvonne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thibodaux Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -