Yvonne T. Robichaux
Yvonne T. Robichaux, 99, a native and resident of Houma passed away on Aug. 19, 2020.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park from 9:30 a.m. until funeral time. A religious service will take place at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place in St. Francis No. 2 immediately following the service.

She is survived by her daughters, Judy Hughes (Leonard) and Brenda Walker (Richard); grandchildren, Cheri Hughes, Robert Hughes (Linda), Kevin Walker (Marta),Kelly Cumming (Jeff), Keith Walker; great grandchildren, Laura, Michael, Audrey, Olivia, Kristen, Brandon, Lauren and Jade; great-great grandchildren, Aiden, Easton, Liza, Watson, Lucas, Christian, Peyton, Adline and Madden.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ira Robichaux; parents, Joseph and Alida Giroir Trahan; brothers, Harris, Norris, and Joseph Trahan; sisters, Annie, Agnes, Lillian, Josephine, Pearl, Gladys, Viola, Leola, and Gertie; son, Terry Robichaux; grandson, Chris Hughes; great-grandson, Matthew Walker and Jesse Hughes.

She was a long-time parishioner of St. Bernadette Catholic Church. She loved going to the Schriever Senior Citizens Center, playing cards with family and bingo with her friends. She enjoyed cooking gumbo, baking and getting together with her family. She loved talking on the phone with her friends. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, sitters and staff at Haydel Memorial Hospice for their care and compassion.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
09:30 AM
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
AUG
24
Service
11:00 AM
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
AUG
24
Interment
St. Francis No. 2
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
