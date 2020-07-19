1/1
Yvonne Vedros Cheramie
Yvonne Vedros Cheramie, 83, a native and resident of Galliano passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, July 21, in Cheramie Cemetery.

Mrs. Yvonne is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Tim) Kern; son, Craig (Sherry) Cheramie; grandchildren, Travis (Marci) Kern, Abby (Cleve) Daigle, Conrad Cheramie, Claire Cheramie and Madeline Cheramie.

Mrs. Yvonne was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Abby Joseph Cheramie; and parents, Gillis Paul and Ozalie Toups Vedros.

Mrs. Yvonne loved spending time with her family and making pralines for her gang.

The family would like to offer special thanks to Our Lady of the Sea General Hospital and University Medical Center for the care they gave to Mrs. Yvonne

Due of COVID-19, masks are required.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Houma Today from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
