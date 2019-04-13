|
Zachary Joseph Savoie, 35, a native of Cut Off and resident of Massachusetts, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until funeral time of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Zachary is survived by his wife, Georgia; and step-daughter, Lily; parents, Bobby "T-Bob" and Christine Savoie; brother, Shane; sister-in-law, Melissa Savoie; niece and nephew, Nola and Hugo Savoie; grandparents, Bobby and Joyce Savoie, and Nola Melancon.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Irvin P. Melancon Jr.
Zach was generous, loving and caring; he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He had a passion for cooking and a deep appreciation for craft beer.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2019