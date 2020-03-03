Home

Landry's Funeral Home
315 Franklin St
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-6535
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Landry's Funeral Home
315 Franklin St
Napoleonville, LA 70390
Zachary Michael Brower


1988 - 2020
Zachary Michael Brower Obituary
Zachary Michael Brower, 31, a native of Labadieville and resident of Thibodaux, passed away suddenly on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.

A memorial gathering will be held in his honor from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, at Landry's Funeral Home in Labadieville.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Carla and Tim Hanley; father and stepmother, Michael and Lilieth Brower; sisters, Trish Landry and husband Scott, Allie Simoneaux and husband Jared, and Olivia Brower; grandparents, Gerald and Gail Boudreaux, and Maxine Brower; nieces, Paige Landry, Molly Landry, Abby Landry, and Rhen Simoneaux; nephew, Van Simoneaux; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and beloved friend, Heather Livesay.

Zachary will be remembered as a very loving free spirit, adventurer, and hard worker, who loved engaging in deep conversations. He will be dearly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

Arrangements by Landry's Funeral Home of Labadieville, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
