Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
New Vision Ministries
Donaldsonville, LA
Service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
New Vision Ministries
Donaldsonville, LA
Zahiere D. Brown Obituary
Zahiere D. Brown departed this life on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Gonzales. He was 18, a native and resident of Klotzville, La.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to religious services at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 5, at New Vision Ministries in Donaldsonville. Burial will follow in Virginia Baptist Church Cemetery.

Zahiere is survived by his parents, Dongell Brown and Shannon Washington; brothers, Dongell and Michael Washington; sisters, Sanae and Donya Brown; maternal grandparents, Rev. Michael and Marilyn Washington; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Norma Lee and Alvin Brown.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
