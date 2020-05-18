|
On Saturday May 16, 2020, Zane Dolton Brown Sr. departed this earthly life for his heavenly home at the age of 81. He was a resident and native of Thibodaux.
Zane leaves to cherish his memories a devoted wife of 54 years, Bessie R. Brown; sons, Zane D. Brown Jr. (Charlotte) and Gerald Brown; granddaughter, Traci Brown; sister, Audry Colon; six sisters- in- law; two brothers-in-law; his nurse, Charlene Smith; and numerous, nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Annie Brown; four sisters; and five brothers.
Due to government social distancing guidelines, there will be a private burial at St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 18 to May 19, 2020