Zane Dolton Brown Sr.

Zane Dolton Brown Sr. Obituary
On Saturday May 16, 2020, Zane Dolton Brown Sr. departed this earthly life for his heavenly home at the age of 81. He was a resident and native of Thibodaux.

Zane leaves to cherish his memories a devoted wife of 54 years, Bessie R. Brown; sons, Zane D. Brown Jr. (Charlotte) and Gerald Brown; granddaughter, Traci Brown; sister, Audry Colon; six sisters- in- law; two brothers-in-law; his nurse, Charlene Smith; and numerous, nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Annie Brown; four sisters; and five brothers.

Due to government social distancing guidelines, there will be a private burial at St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 18 to May 19, 2020
