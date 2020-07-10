Zaronte' Lamar "ZJ" Coleman, Jr. infant, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gray, passed away peacefully in the arms of his parents, at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He was born at 5:13 p.m. July 7, 2020.



Graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Garden of Memories Cemetery, 3658 W. Main Street in Gray.



He is survived by his parents, Zaronte' Sr. and Kayla Johnson Coleman; maternal grandparents, Cynthia Newman (Alton) and Mary George (Raymond); paternal grandfathers, Quenton Hadley and Clarence Ray III; and great-grandparents, Peggy Coleman and Oscar Pharagood, Jr.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Tekel Coleman and Charles Hall; and great-grandparents, Betty Lee Johnson and Sam Moore.



Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



