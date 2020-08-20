1/1
Zena Olivia "Rosebud" Austin
Zena Olivia "Rosebud" Austin, 38, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, La., passed away peacefully at 9:25 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma. (Per CDC/local regulations masks must be worn at all times while in building.) Burial will follow in Deweyville Cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Kani, Kane and Messiah Austin; daughters, Jayden and Jordan Austin; mother, Kathy Austin; father, Paul Arceneaux Jr.; brothers, Guillian and Ryan Austin, Julian Coleman and Armani Amacker; sisters, Ryanisha Austin, Dana Arceneaux and April Howard; maternal grandfather, Leroy Austin Sr.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Dontrell Arceneaux; maternal grandparents, Josie Mae Castle Austin and Elaine D. Austin; paternal grandparents, Paul Arceneaux Sr. and Viola Ringo; great grandparents, Olivia Celestine Leblanc, Curvin Castle, Mildred Wolfe Austin and Nelson Austin Sr.; uncles, Harold D. Matthews, Alvin and Lawrence Arceneaux Sr.

Jones Funeral Home of Houma is handling the arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
