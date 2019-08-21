|
Ann Hill Painter
1930-2019
Ann Hill Painter, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, the 9th of July, 2019. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and dedicated her life to serving her family and others. She was a consummate lady who could light up a room with joy and laughter. She will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. But, for her family, her loss creates a void that cannot be filled.
A memorial celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 5300 Main Street, Houston, Texas, with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Martha Sheeder Endowed Scholarship in Nursing Memorial Fund (www.baylor.edu/give/ and, under academics, search for Sheeder to find the Fund). For the full obituary, please visit www.settegastkopf.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 21, 2019