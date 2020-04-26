|
Thomas Emil Wizoreck
1930-2020
Thomas Emil Wizoreck, Lt. Col., USAF (Ret.) 90, was born February 8, 1930, in Houston, Texas, to Emil Wizoreck and Francis (Dishroon) Wizoreck. He was the eldest of two sons. Tom entered rest on April 16, 2020.
After graduating from Stephen F. Austin High School in Houston, Tom enrolled in the University of Houston. In 1951, Tom enlisted in the United States Air Force. He then accepted a commission for Officer Training School, and earned his undergraduate degree in Business from Texas A&M.
Tom married Florence Richter on December 23, 1952, in Houston, Texas.
He had a lifelong love of fast cars and faster airplanes. The grandchildren delight in the pictures of him and Flo on the Bonneville Salt Flats in the late '50s. He flew anything with wings, from the C130 to the SR71 Blackbird.
While in the USAF, "Wiz" flew combat missions and sorties in Korea and in Viet Nam, and was stationed at various times in Malden, MO; Big Spring, Bryan, San Angelo, San Antonio and Lubbock, TX; Phoenix, AZ; Valdosta, GA; and Washington D.C. Tom also served three years Attache duty for the U.S. Embassy in Pretoria, South Africa in the mid-1960s.
Following his time in the Air Force, Tom was employed for 10 years by Lubbock County as the Chief of Adult Probation until his retirement in 1990.
Tom was predeceased by parents; brother, Robert; his wife, Florence; and an infant son, Kurt.
He is survived by daughter, Tess Bliss (Tony) of Lubbock, TX; son, Barry Wizoreck (Suzanne) of Brooklyn, NY; grandsons, Zachary Haas (Madison), and Samuel Haas of San Antonio, TX, and Maxson Wizoreck of Brooklyn, NY; great grandchildren, Thomas Isaac Haas and Avery Mai Haas of San Antonio, TX.
Inurnment will be held at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston, TX. Due to current social distancing guidelines, there will be no viewing or graveside services at this time.
Memorials may be made to a , but please know, Tom was an animal lover and especially cherished his dogs.
Special thanks to Opal Vasquez and Joe Holland who made it possible for him to stay at home a bit longer; and to staff and management, and especially the memory care personnel, at Legacy of the South Plains, who compassionately cared for Tom over the past 14 months.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020