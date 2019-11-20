|
A. Russell Lindquist
1932-2019
Russell was a man who enjoyed life, he was excited for what each new day would bring. He enjoyed traveling, good food, music, never met a stranger and his memory for dates and events was amazing.
He is survived by his wife of 8 years, Annette Lindquist, daughter Carla Jacobs (Marc), son William Lindquist; stepson Richard Kahleh (Nichelle), stepdaughter Lori Kahleh; grandchildren Melissa J. Linkous (Jason), Matthew Jacobs, Danielle Turner, Billy Lindquist (KayKay), Kirby Lindquist, Lindsay Ann Manning, Landon Kahleh, Lexi Kahleh and Hailey Kahleh; great-grandchildren Abigail Turner, Madalyn Linkous, Jacob Linkous, Julie Lara.
Russ was preceded in death by his parents Albin and Esther (Olson) Lindquist, his wife Jeneane Cain Lindquist in 2007, his sister's Dorothy Lindquist and Phyllis Orman and his brother Dr. Robert Lindquist, and his son Steven Lindquist in 2018.
Born to Albin R Lindquist and Esther Olson Lindquist March 5, 1932, Russ was the youngest of 3 siblings. He graduated from East High School in Des Moines in 1950. Married Shirley Jeneane Cain June 16, 1951. They had a long and happy marriage and enjoyed the addition of 3 children, Carla, Steven and Billy.
Russ served his country during the Korean War and returned to work in his uncle's piano and organ store, Stoner Piano Company until 1958, when he moved his growing family to McAllen, Texas to partner with his brother and start his own business, The Hammond Organ Store. His skills allowed him to succeed in a border town without being able to speak much Spanish. He became one of Hammond Organs top 3 salesman. In 1961, opportunity came knocking and he joined Don Holcombe in Houston to form the music store that would eventually be named Holcombe-Lindquist Pianos and Organs, Inc with several locations throughout Texas. He was excited, Big City, Big Market, Big Opportunities' This partnership became one of the most successful piano businesses in the U.S. Holcombe Lindquist was a Houston landmark with the famous rotating piano sign high in the sky off the SW Freeway, easily recognized by all.
After a very brief retirement in 2000, Russ purchased Performance Pianos Inc. of Houston, and began wholesale importing pianos from Europe and Asia. His love of the piano industry earned him the nickname "The Piano Man" from customers and business associates throughout Texas and beyond.
In 2011 he started a home-based business as a piano broker, Accurate Piano Appraisals. He matched customers wanting to sell a piano with customers wanting to buy a piano. Using the internet and his reputation he found a way to re-invent his art of selling piano's, which was very successful and keep him doing what he loved the most, talking to people about pianos. He sold his last piano July 2018.
In 2009, he would find love again and married Annette Kahleh on September 24, 2011. They enjoyed traveling, good food and family. He loved being at home on his farm in New Ulm.
He was entertaining to talk to, you always felt you were important to him and was a great listener. Need advice? Russ was the one to ask. Music was his relaxation and he would entertain Annette and Abby with many a tune on his Hammond Chord Organ.
Visitation and Sharing of Remembrance with family will be Friday, November 22, 5-7 pm at Henneke Funeral Home, Columbus, TX. "Celebration of Life" and Interment will be 2:00pm Saturday, November 23rd at Trinity Lutheran Church, Frelsburg, TX. Contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, P.O. BOX 245, New Ulm TX. 78950, Compassionate Care Hospice 540 W. Main St. Bellville TX. 77418 and Frelsberg Volunteer Fire Department, 2319 FM 1291, New Ulm, TX. 78950.
Online condolences may be given to the family at www.hennekefuneralhome.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 20, 2019