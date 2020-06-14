Aaron Patton
1990 - 2020
Aaron Taylor Patton
1990-2020
Aaron Taylor Patton passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020, after bravely battling cancer for many years. He was 29 years old. Aaron was born on October 1, 1990, the seventh of eight children. As the second of just two boys, he grew up loved by his six sisters and one brother. Aaron enjoyed listening to his favorite bands (while playing the best air guitar you've ever seen), weightlifting, skateboarding, and playing video games. Even under the worst circumstances, Aaron strived to follow in Christ's footsteps by being the best version of himself that he could be. He aspired to earn a college degree, and dreamt of becoming a mentor for children battling cancer. We mourn the loss of his life that was taken much too soon, and know, if given the chance, he could have helped so many cancer patients and survivors through his shared experiences.
Aaron is preceded in death by his sister, Anna Floyd, and his father, Ron Patton.
Aaron is lovingly remembered by his mother, Dr. Diana Fite, his grandmother, Sylvia Ellis, his siblings, Tracy Patton, Scotty Floyd, Arthur Patton, Elizabeth (Chris) Carlile, Alexandria Patton, Renée (Christian) Muñoz, and Amanda (Sara) Patton, and by many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Munson family for their special care during Aaron's final weeks.
*In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the following organizations in Aaron's memory; Camp for All, Jersey Village Fire Department, Westlake Fire Department or Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Graveside services will be held 10:00am, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Earthman Resthaven Cemetery.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Earthman Resthaven Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home
13102 North Fwy
Houston, TX 77060
2814430063
