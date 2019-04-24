Abbigail Ball

1938-2019

Abbigail Waddle Ball passed away from earthly to heavenly life on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the age of 81. The youngest of five children, she was born on April 7, 1938 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Ernest Joe Waddle and Lela Alice Holligan Waddle. Gail married her life long love, Charles B. Ball on November 30, 1958. Abbigail worked as a carhop in her teenage years, an exercise trainer at a health studio as a young mother, a teacher at The School for Little Children and then as the best Memaw ever.

Gail joins her loving husband Charley in heaven along with son in law Michael Karaffa. She leaves behind her daughters Tami Karaffa; Sheila Whitson and husband Charles Whitson; grandchildren, Charles "Nick" Whitson and wife Edy, Jonathon Whitson, and Allyson Karaffa; great grandchildren Mackenzie and Rhett Whitson; great nephew Ben Pearce and God daughter Brandy Soden along with numerous other nieces, nephews and friends whom she loved dearly.

Gail loved to dance the jitterbug with her Charley Honey, play slot machines, and Bunco. She maintained her sense of humor to the end. After mom's passing, one of her special caregivers Detra told us that she was instructed to pass along this message from mom: "She loves you, she thanks you for taking good care of her, and she's ready to go."

Visitation will be held at 2pm followed by a funeral service celebrating her life at 3pm on Thursday, April 25th in the chapel at Sugar Land Mortuary, 1818 Eldridge Road, Sugar Land, Texas. Gail and Charley will go home to Corpus Christi for interment on Friday, April 26th at 1pm at Seaside Memorial Park. The family's sincere and heartfelt thanks go to the doctors and staff at St. Lukes Medical Center, and the devoted staff of Greatwood Assisted Living. Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary