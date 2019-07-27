|

Abe Daily
1927-2019
Abe Daily passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, the 24th of July 2019, following a brief illness. He was 92 years of age.
He was born at home in Simonton, Texas, on the 17th of January 1927, as the beloved fourth child of Lizzie and Abe Daily, Sr. Abe joined his two older sisters, Sissy and Robbie and older brother Harold. His younger sister, Dorothy joined the family a few years later.
He attended Simonton Elementary, Schreiner School and graduated San Jacinto High School. He then attended Texas A&M summer classes and learned to classify, buy and sell cotton, to work in the family business back in Simonton.
Abe entered the Army, serving from 1945 – 1947. He was stationed at several bases including Fort Sam Houston, Fort Ord, and Fort Lawton. He was discharged from Fort Sam Houston in October 1947.
Returning home, he entered University of Houston, where he received his under-graduate degree in 1949. After graduation, he returned to work at Daily Bros. General Store in Simonton. Abe helped run the store, farm and cattle operations.
In August of 1948, Abe met Cacilie Hart on a blind date. Abe and Cacilie married on the 31st of December 1950 and had 68 wonderful years as husband and wife. After they married, Abe and Cacilie moved to Simonton, where they had four children: Liz, Ben, Bill and Nancy.
In March of 1961, Abe and his family moved to Houston so he could attend University of Houston College of Optometry. Following his graduation, Abe went into private practice in Galena Park. In 1972, he started working with TSO and had an office on E. Mount Houston Road until he retired in 1985.
After Abe retired from his optometric practice, he and Cacilie traveled across the USA and internationally, selling quilts and antiques with their company, Miscellany.
Abe and Cacilie loved and cared for each other, forever. The only pain they suffered was the loss of their daughter Liz, in 2014. The death of Cacilie in April, 2019 was another terrible blow to him.
He enjoyed reading Westerns, listening to audio books, shopping for large print books, watching football, talking with family, and cherry pie from Cleburne Cafeteria. Although his body was weakened towards the end of his life, his mind was very sharp and he was making plans to work as a volunteer optometrist at the VA.
Abe is survived by Liz's husband, Harvey Cohen and granddaughter Emily; son Ben and his wife Eva, and granddaughter Paloma; son Bill and his wife Pam, and granddaughters Alex and Sophie; and daughter Nancy. He is also survived by his brother Harold and his wife Joyce Daily, and daughter Laura; his sister Dorothy Bemel and her daughter Lisa; brother-in-law, Charles Hart and his wife Jan, and their children and grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He received great care from his physicians: Drs. Solomon and Stoecker-Simon. The family is grateful for their thoughtful and professional medical treatment and advice over the years.
Special thanks to his care giver of many years Robert Rivas, as well as Geraldine Butler and her assistants in recent months.
An interment service is to be conducted at ten o'clock in the morning on Sunday, the 28th of July, on the family plot at Emanu El Memorial Park, 8341 Bissonnet Street in Houston.
The family respectfully requests that no flowers be delivered, rather that memorial contributions in his name be directed to Congregation Emanu El Clergy Good Works' Fund, 1500 Sunset Blvd., Houston, TX, 77005; or to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle from July 27 to July 28, 2019