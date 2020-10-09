Abraham Maurice Rothchild
1927-2020
Abraham Maurice Rothchild, 93, of Katy, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at his home.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday with Rabbi Dan Gordon officiating. A graveside service with military honors will follow at Memorial Oaks Cemetery, in Houston.
Those wishing to make memorial gifts may do so to the American Heart Association
, 10060 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, Texas 77054, www.heart.org
For a full obituary and to express condolences, please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net