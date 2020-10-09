1/1
Abraham Maurice Rothchild
1927 - 2020
Abraham Maurice Rothchild, 93, of Katy, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at his home.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday with Rabbi Dan Gordon officiating. A graveside service with military honors will follow at Memorial Oaks Cemetery, in Houston.
Those wishing to make memorial gifts may do so to the American Heart Association, 10060 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, Texas 77054, www.heart.org
For a full obituary and to express condolences, please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net



Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel
OCT
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
