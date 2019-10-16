|
Ada Lee Wamble
1925-2019
Ada Lee Phillips Wamble passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. She was born in Houston, Texas on September 2, 1925 to Harry and Pearl Phillips and grew up in the Houston Heights. After graduating from Reagan High School, she graduated college from Texas Women's University in Denton, Texas. Following college, she was employed with Foley's as a buyer for clothing. It was there that she met her first husband, Tommy Williams. They had three daughters, Phyllis, Deborah, and Patricia. Later, she married Leon Wamble. She is preceded in death by her husband Leon, her parents, her brother, Wendell Phillips, and her sisters, Jeanne Howe and Betty Skiles.
Ada Lee was a devout Christian. She loved Church. Heights Presbyterian was her place of worship growing up and into adulthood. Later, she faithfully attended First United Methodist and then Oak Forest Presbyterian Churches. We will always remember her singing those wonderful old hymns.
She taught school at Oak Forest Elementary for 20 years. During her time there, she became close friends with several members of the faculty. They deemed themselves the "Fun Fun" group. They took many trips together and you could say, raised their children together. She was also a member of the Lunch Bunch, a group of neighborhood ladies in Shepherd Park Plaza.
Ada Lee loved to travel. She and Leon traveled abroad many times and also took many cruises. Her love was her motor home. She, her sisters and friends, traveled from one end of the United States to the other. She and Leon also had a home on Lake Travis in Austin, Texas where they spent many memorable times with family and close friends out on the water in their boat, Our Valentine.
She is survived by her three daughters, Phyllis Love and husband Wendell, Debbie Sterle, and Patti Giannone. Grandsons, Evan and wife Amanda, Adam Sterle, and Geoffrey Giannone. She will be sorely missed.
A Graveside service will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Forest Park East Cemetery, 21620 Gulf Fwy, Webster, Texas 77598.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 16, 2019