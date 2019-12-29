|
|
Adam Bryan Gentle
1979-2019
Adam Bryan Gentle went to be with his Lord on December 22, 2019. He was born in Houston, Texas on March 7, 1979. Adam graduated from Second Baptist High School (Class of '97), Texas A&M University (2001), and South Texas College of Law Houston (2006). He proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 2008 to 2012.
Adam was greatly loved by all who knew him. It is comforting to know he is now joyfully and peacefully living an everlasting life in Heaven with his beloved mother, Laurie. Adam was also preceded in death by his grandparents, L. Scott and Sue Ernest, and his grandmother, Marjorie Gentle. He is survived by his grandfather, Percy Gentle, and his wife, Ann; his father, E. Bryan Gentle and his wife Robin; his brother, Matthew Gentle and his wife, Andrea, as well as his nephews Luke and Grant Gentle, and niece Noel Gentle. He is also survived by his girlfriend, Celise Keller. Matthew 11:28-30 "Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am Gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light."
We give thanks to our Heavenly Father for His abundant grace and find comfort knowing that Adam has been fully restored and is celebrating a joyous reunion with his mother before the Lord in Heaven.
A private burial service for Adam will be held in the new year. In lieu of flowers, we would be honored by donations sent to The Forge for Families, 3435 Dixie Drive, Houston, Texas 77021, ([email protected]) in memory of Adam Gentle. The family thanks all the friends who offered messages of prayers, support and sympathy. We are blessed by each one of you.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019