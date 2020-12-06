1/1
Adam Parker Kenningham
2005 - 2020
Adam Parker Kenningham
2005-2020
Adam Parker Kenningham passed away suddenly on Sunday, the 29th of November 2020. He was 15 years of age.
Adam is survived by a large family and huge circle of friends who loved him very much.
While Adam's death is a tragedy, the family is determined to turn his loss into a positive for others.
Toward that end, the Adam Parker Kenningham Memorial Scholarship has been established at St. Francis Episcopal School.
Services held will be private for the family
In lieu of customary remembrances, should you feel so moved, memorial contributions may be directed to the Adam Parker Kenningham Scholarship, by visiting www.stfrancishouston.org/giving/donate or by mail at St. Francis Episcopal School C/o Kelly Cliburn, 335 Piney Point Rd., Houston, TX. 77024.
Please visit Adam's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
7137893005
