Adela Heinrich

Christie

1923-2020

Adela Rose "Dolly" Heinrich Christie went to be with the Lord on June 7, 2020, at the age of 96, in Baytown, Texas.

She was born October 22, 1923, on the family farm near Schulenburg, Texas, the first-born child of John Edwin Heinrich and Agnes Tobola Heinrich. She was nicknamed Dolly by her father who saw her at birth and said, "She is as pretty as a little dolly". She had five beloved brothers, Victor, Alfons, Albert, Bennie, and Johnnie Heinrich.

Dolly attended the Abbott's Grove School and graduated from Schulenburg High School in 1941. She moved to Houston shortly thereafter. She married Lester "Chris" Christie in 1948, and had many happy years with him until his passing in 1975. Dolly began her career at International Harvester Company in the business office during World War II and retired after more than 40 years of dedicated service. She enjoyed time with family and friends and loved traveling, gardening, the Houston Astros, Rockets, and Texans.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and five brothers. She is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Dolly was in excellent health all of her life. She was active and vibrant, even driving her car until her 96th birthday. She had a fall in November 2019, which was her first time to have ever been in the hospital. After this, she enjoyed new friendships and activities in an Assisted Living facility in Baytown.

Arrangements are through Schwenke-Baumgarten Funeral Home in Schulenburg, Texas, but services will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in High Hill, Texas. The rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m., followed by a funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at the cemetery behind the church. All of her nephews will be pallbearers. Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, the church is requiring social distancing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store