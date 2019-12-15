|
Adele Nichols
1944-2019
Adele Dixon Smyth Hughes Nichols "Dixie", 75, peacefully passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Houston, Texas surrounded by her loving family. Without complaining, she battled cancer and lung conditions five long years with courage and grace.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 12535 Perthshire, Houston, with Rev. Korey Wright officiating. Dixie, the daughter of Robert and Adele Smyth, born in Morehead City, NC on January 26, 1944, growing up in the Philadelphia, PA area and spending summers in Cape May NJ, which she loved and cherished. Dixie and her family moved to Houston in 1971. She later married Robert Nichols on December 21, 1991. Dixie will be missed by her family and friends. Among her many traits, Dixie will be remembered as the world's best grandmother, a kind and loving friend, an avid artist and adventurer. Dixie was an active member of the Memorial Exchange Club for over 30 years, holding many positions, including the clubs first woman President and a member of the Board of Directors, Member of the Houston Bead Society and a neighborhood book club. She will be greatly missed by all whom had the pleasure of knowing her.
SURVIVORS: her husband Robert Nichols; sister Jane Courtland and husband Chris; daughters Adele Young and husband Donald; Anne LaBaume and husband Scott; son Thomas Opie Hughes and wife Misty; grandchildren Nicholas, Claire, Emily, Jonathon, Natalie, Meredith, Brady and Dawson and numerous other family members.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019